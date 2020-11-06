Ian Short and Sam Jones
Ian Short is a director at Campbell Johnson Clark's London office. He specializes in commercial shipping and maritime disputes, covering the full range of P&I and defence work, marine insurance issues and disputes arising out of the sale/purchase and building of ships. Ian's practice also encompasses collisions and ship damage claims and he advises clients on international trade disputes. Sam Jones is a trainee solicitor in our London office. He completed his LLB at the University of Southampton and undertook his Legal Practice Course at The University of Law.
Drug Smuggling and Liability in Commercial Shipping
With the maritime industry continually improving anti-narcotics operations around the world, traffickers are finding increasingly...