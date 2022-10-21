Human Rights at Sea
Report: The State of Human Rights Implementation in Shipping
Human Rights at Sea has published a new independent review into implementing the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Right...
Opinion: War Crimes Against Seafarers Warrant Accountability
Six weeks into the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the intensity of the conflict shows no chance of de-escalation. Seafar...
Opinion: RightShip's Crew Welfare Assessment Falls Short
In our view, the RightShip Crew Welfare Self-Assessment Tool does not meet basic tests for public transparency, accountabilit...
Handling Stowaway Incidents With Humanity
Human Rights at Sea has published a new briefing note on stowaways, examining the background to incidents at sea, the dr...
Case Study: A Personal Account of Gender Diversity at Sea
The following case study is a personal account by Joanne Rawley, a maritime professional based in the United Kingdom and a newly a...
HRAS: Hijacked Oil Tanker's Crew "Used as Pawns"
Human Rights at Sea and the Dominica Flag State Administration remain closely engaged in the background investigations into the in...
Tanker Operator Investigates Case of Missing Third Officer
Human Rights at Sea has published a case study on the unfolding case of the missing Third Officer Cristito M. Acosta, who disappea...
Human Rights at Sea Condemns ?Irresponsible Shipbreaking?
The NGO Shipbreaking Platform has published its List of Ships dismantled worldwide in 2017 in tidal beaches of South East Asia rev...
Call for Action on Human Rights at Sea "Without Exception"
A week after the inaugural International Maritime Human Rights (IMHR) conference, held on September 14 at The Royal College o...
Becoming Part of the Migrant Smuggling System
At sea, rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean, 25-year-old Giorgia Linardi met a woman that reminder of her mother. Like her moth...