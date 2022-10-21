Human Rights at Sea

[email protected]

Image of a female seafarer with an anchor

Report: The State of Human Rights Implementation in Shipping

Published Oct 21, 2022 10:40 PM by Human Rights at Sea

Posted in: Government

Human Rights at Sea has published a new independent review into implementing the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Right...

azburg

Opinion: War Crimes Against Seafarers Warrant Accountability

Published Apr 15, 2022 6:46 PM by Human Rights at Sea

Posted in: Government

Six weeks&nbsp;into the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the intensity of the conflict shows no chance of de-escalation. Seafar...

seafarers

Opinion: RightShip's Crew Welfare Assessment Falls Short

Published Feb 21, 2022 3:53 PM by Human Rights at Sea

Posted in: Shipping

In our view, the RightShip Crew Welfare Self-Assessment Tool does not meet basic&nbsp;tests for public transparency, accountabilit...

stowaways

Handling Stowaway Incidents With Humanity

Published Apr 7, 2021 5:58 PM by Human Rights at Sea

Posted in: Shipping

Human Rights at Sea has published a new briefing note on stowaways, examining&nbsp;the background to&nbsp;incidents at sea, the dr...

joanne rawley

Case Study: A Personal Account of Gender Diversity at Sea

Published Feb 12, 2021 4:26 PM by Human Rights at Sea

Posted in: Government

The following case study is a personal account by Joanne Rawley, a maritime professional based in the United Kingdom and a newly a...

alt

HRAS: Hijacked Oil Tanker's Crew "Used as Pawns"

Published Jul 21, 2020 3:44 PM by Human Rights at Sea

Posted in: Government

Human Rights at Sea and the Dominica Flag State Administration remain closely engaged in the background investigations into the in...

Tanker Operator Investigates Case of Missing Third Officer

Published May 19, 2020 1:39 PM by Human Rights at Sea

Posted in: Shipping

Human Rights at Sea has published a case study on the unfolding case of the missing Third Officer Cristito M. Acosta, who disappea...

Human Rights at Sea Condemns ?Irresponsible Shipbreaking?

Published Feb 20, 2018 6:33 PM by Human Rights at Sea

Posted in: Maritime

The NGO Shipbreaking Platform has published its List of Ships dismantled worldwide in 2017 in tidal beaches of South East Asia rev...

Call for Action on Human Rights at Sea "Without Exception"

Published Sep 21, 2016 9:21 PM by Human Rights at Sea

Posted in: Government

A week after the inaugural International Maritime Human Rights (IMHR) conference, held on September 14&nbsp;at The Royal College o...

Becoming Part of the Migrant Smuggling System

Published Jul 11, 2016 7:50 PM by Human Rights at Sea

Posted in: Government

At sea, rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean, 25-year-old Giorgia Linardi met a woman that reminder of her mother. Like her moth...

More News Stories