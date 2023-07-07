Hugo Putuhena, Fraser Sturt and Susan Gourvenec

Hugo Putuhena is a Research Fellow in Offshore Renewable Energy at University of Southampton. Fraser Sturt is a Professor of Archaeology at University of Southampton. Susan Gourvenec is the Royal Academy of Engineering Chair in Emerging Technologies - Intelligent & Resilient Ocean Engineering, University of Southampton.

Net-Zero Will Require 200,000 Offshore Turbines. Where Will They Fit?

Published Jul 7, 2023 12:52 AM by Hugo Putuhena, Fraser Sturt and Susan Gourvenec

Posted in: Offshore

To reach net zero, the world may need as many 200,000 offshore wind turbines generating&nbsp;2,000 gigawatts (GW)&nbsp;of energy....

More News Stories