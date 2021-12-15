Hoyoon Nam is a partner in the Corporate Finance Group at Seward & Kissel. He primarily devotes his time to the representation of financial institutions and borrowers in connection with bank financing and restructuring transactions with a particular focus on matters of interest to clients in the transportation industry. He is experienced in other corporate transactional matters ranging from securities, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, joint ventures and corporate governance matters. Keith Billotti is a partner in and co-head of Seward & Kissel’s Capital Markets Group. His practice involves all aspects of corporate and U.S. securities law for domestic and foreign clients primarily in the shipping, offshore drilling and hedge fund industries. He regularly represents large established public shipping and offshore drilling companies, as well as private companies, institutional investors and money managers.