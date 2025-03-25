Guillaume Drillet (PhD) is the Regional Manager of Marine Services for Asia and Pacific at SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. He has 20 years of experience in public and private sectors dealing with Environmental Health and Safety issues. Khairul Irfan is the Operation Manager of the Environmental Health and safety teams of SGS Singapore and has >10 years of experience monitoring worker’s exposures to environmental stressors such as air quality and noise. Umid Joshi (PhD) is the Technical Manager of the Environmental Health and Safety teams of SGS Singapore and has >20 years of experience monitoring workers’ exposures to environmental stressors such as air quality and noise. Lisa Drake (PhD) manages SGS Marine Services for the Americas. She—along with a team of experts—guides this work in >600 ports worldwide. Her career addressing marine, global environmental issues has spanned academia, government, and the private sector.