Greg Alan Caires
Mr. Caires is a Visiting Fellow at the Lexington Institute, a think tank headquartered in Arlington, Virginia that focuses on defense and security policy. He is a veteran U.S. Navy Fleet Marine Force Warfare Officer, earned a Master’s Degree in National Security from the Naval War College, and served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.
Op-Ed: U.S. Navy's Newest Carrier Continues Tradition of Power Projection
The U.S. Navy’s newest aircraft carrier – the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) – returned to its homeport of Norfol...
More News Stories