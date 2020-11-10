Grady S. Hurley and Jeanne L. Amy

Grady Hurley is a partner in and leader of the maritime litigation and arbitration team and co-chair of the Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Industry Team at Jones Walker. Since 1979, he has focused on maritime, oilfield, and energy litigation. Jeanne L. Amy is an associate in Jones Walker's Maritime Practice Group. She focuses on maritime litigation, regulatory, and transactional matters.

court of appeals, 5th circuit

Fifth Circuit to Reconsider Jones Act Seaman Status Decision En Banc

Published Nov 10, 2020 1:26 PM by Grady S. Hurley and Jeanne L. Amy

Posted in: Government

The Fifth Circuit will reconsider en banc its test for determining Jones Act status in the context of an offshore worker&rsquo;s b...

More News Stories