Glosten
Glosten is a full-service consulting firm of naval architects and marine, electrical, production, and ocean engineers. The firm is recognized throughout the marine industry for integrating advanced analysis with practical, experience-based design. Glosten offers two decades of ballast water management expertise. They have actively supported over two dozen ballast water management projects since 2000 and have helped owners achieve compliance on over 45 unique vessels.
ERMA FIRST Acquires World's Smallest Ballast Water Treatment System
Global ballast water equipment manufacturer ERMA FIRST is bringing the world’s smallest and easiest to install ballast water...
