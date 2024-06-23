Giangiuseppe Pili, Alessio Armenzoni and Gary Kessler

Giangiuseppe Pili (Ph. D.) is an Assistant Professor in the Intelligence Analysis Program at James Madison University. He is an Associate Fellow at Open Source Intelligence and Analysis at the Royal United Services Institute. Alessio Armenzoni is a geospatial intelligence analyst working on projects related to maritime security. He studied at the Centre for Higher Defense Studies from the Italian MoD. Gary C. Kessler, Ph.D, CISSP is a maritime cybersecurity researcher and consultant living in Florida. He is on the advisory board of Cydome and a principal consultant at Fathom5.

STS transfer in operation

Russia's Shadow Fleet Tactics Exposed

Published Jun 23, 2024 9:10 PM by Giangiuseppe Pili, Alessio Armenzoni and Gary Kessler

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; Russia&rsquo;s shadow fleet is moving oil into four different areas in the Mediterranean Sea and Black Sea, according to...

The mass spoofing event at the airport in Simferopol, 0300 UTC, June 4, 2024

Mass AIS Spoofing Event "Moves" Dozens of Ships to Crimean Airport

Published Jun 5, 2024 6:25 PM by Giangiuseppe Pili, Alessio Armenzoni and Gary Kessler

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; In early June 2024, dozens of merchant ships began transmitting AIS positions that put them at airports in the occupied...

More News Stories