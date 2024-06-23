Giangiuseppe Pili (Ph. D.) is an Assistant Professor in the Intelligence Analysis Program at James Madison University. He is an Associate Fellow at Open Source Intelligence and Analysis at the Royal United Services Institute. Alessio Armenzoni is a geospatial intelligence analyst working on projects related to maritime security. He studied at the Centre for Higher Defense Studies from the Italian MoD. Gary C. Kessler, Ph.D, CISSP is a maritime cybersecurity researcher and consultant living in Florida. He is on the advisory board of Cydome and a principal consultant at Fathom5.