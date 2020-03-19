In A Time of Crisis, Could a Jones Act Waiver be on the Way?

George M. Chalos is the principal and founding member of Chalos & Co, P.C. Mr. Chalos has been engaged in the practice of maritime, admiralty and insurance law for approximately 20 years, and he is experienced in all facets of civil and criminal maritime matters, casualty and pollution response, Marpol, Oil Pollution Act of 1990 (“OPA ’90”), Clean Water Act (“CWA”), and environmental matters, and insurance coverage, defense, and handling of primary, excess, and reinsurance claims. Mr. Chalos has been counsel of record in over 1,100 civil and criminal maritime matters, in over 20 different U.S. District and Appellate Courts. He has extensive experience arbitrating matters before tribunals of the Society of Maritime Arbitrators (“SMA”) in New York; has conducted numerous court-ordered and private mediations; and has assisted in presenting claims before the London High Court of Justice.