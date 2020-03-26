Frank Coles
Frank Coles is the CEO of ship management company Wallem and the former CEO of marine technology company Transas.
Op-Ed: Getting Ahead of the Curve
In a few short months, the mayhem wrought by coronavirus has changed the world. Our response to the epidemic (more than the virus...
Human Element is Key to the Digital Formula
In all the excitement surrounding the digitalisation of shipping it is easy to overlook the human element. Failing to appreciate a...
Disruption is Coming to the Shipping Industry
As I sit at my desk, I find myself shaking my head asking myself why so many in maritime do not “get it.” I can o...
The New World of the Seafarer
On this day of recognition, I would like to celebrate the women and men who commit their careers and their lives to being at sea f...
The True Implications of the Technology Revolution
We are faced with the perfect storm in the next few years. Many will conclude it is all the fault of President Trump, but in fact...