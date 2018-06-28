ExxonMobil Insights
ExxonMobil: Best Practices for Low-Sulfur Fuel
The fuels landscape is set to dramatically change when the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 0.5 per cent sulfur c...
Switching Between High and Low Sulfur Fuels
In the latest edition of ExxonMobil Insights, technical liason manager John LaRese discusses best practices for changing...
Best Practices for Fuel Compatibility
Changes in legislation such as the Emission Control Area (ECA) 0.1 percent sulphur cap and the impending 0.5 percent IMO...
More News Stories