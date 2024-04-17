ERMA FIRST S.A. was established in 2009 by a team of experts with a strong background and solid knowledge in waste and water treatment technology for marine applications. Driven by the needs of shipowners and stricter environmental protection legislation, the company started designing and manufacturing innovative BWTS. Having been successfully tested in some of the most stringent test facilities, ERMA FIRST systems are certified and have been awarded for technological achievement many times over the years. Today, ERMA FIRST holds a strong position in the global market for BWTS. In a short period of time, the company has successfully worked on numerous projects in shipyards in China, Korea, Japan as well as other areas.