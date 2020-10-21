Erik Stromberg
Erik Stromberg is the executive director of the Center for Advances in Port Management at Lamar University. He has decades of experience in public ports as a former CEO, president and consultant in port management at state and national levels. Stromberg served as CEO of the American Association of Port Authorities for nearly a decade, and he served as head of the North Carolina State Ports Authority for 10 years.
Advanced Education in Port Management at Lamar University
In the fall of 2015, Lamar University President Ken Evans secured funding from the State of Texas for the creation of the Center f...
