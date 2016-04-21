[email protected]

Emil Muccin is theAssistant Department Head, Maritime Business Division of the Marine Transportation Department and is also an Associate Professor of Nautical Science at the United States Merchant Marine Academy. He was previously the Marine Transportation Department STCW Coordinator. Additionally he is the Faculty Advisor to the Cyber Defense and Propeller Clubs. Emil graduated from the USMMA with a BS in Nautical Science and from Pace University with an MBA in Information Systems. He sailed for many years as the master of paddle wheelers on the Hudson River.