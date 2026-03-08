Elektro Deniz
Elektro Deniz is an authorized distributor of famous European navigation & communication equipment manufacturers in Turkey. Elektro Deniz is a specialized company in the supply, installation, integration and service of maritime electronics and also satellite airtime provider in the Turkish maritime sector. The company has a ISO9001 quality management system certificate and also has authorization certificates from local authorities.
IMO Approved Echosounder and Speed Log System With a Single Sensor
In an industry where vessel efficiency, space, and technical service cost optimization are becoming the new standard, Istanbul-bas...
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