Elaborate Communications
Elaborate Communications specializes in dealing with maritime businesses and we can produce highly effective PR campaigns to position your company and its products and services at the forefront of the shipping industry. We are constantly in touch with hundreds of shipping and business publications to ensure your editorial message gets to the right place.
MHSS: Seafarers Need Mental Health Support Before Boarding
Shipping companies have a duty of care to prepare their crew psychologically and physically before letting them board a vessel, ac...
More News Stories