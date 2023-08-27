Edmond Sanganyado is a highly accomplished environmental toxicologist and a dedicated educator currently serving as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Applied Sciences at Northumbria University. Prior to joining Northumbria University, Dr. Sanganyado was an Associate Professor at the Institute of Marine Science at Shantou University in China, where he also completed his postdoctoral research fellowship. During his time at Shantou University, he was honored with the Outstanding Young Talent Award for his exceptional research contributions to the field of marine science.