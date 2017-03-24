Dustin Eno
Dustin Eno is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Crisis Response Manager for Navigate Response. Eno manages the media response for numerous shipping incidents, coordinates the operations of Navigate's global network and is one of the company's lead media trainers. Before joining Navigate, he ran crisis communications for the largest wildfire management center in British Columbia.
Crisis Exercises Need to Include Media Relations
Why communications must be part of your exercise Media pressure changes the experience of any incident and if it’s not re...
