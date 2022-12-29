Dr. Shuang-Ye Wu
Dr. Shuang-Ye Wu received her Ph.D. from Cambridge University in 2000 where she studied environmental geography. Dr. Wu teaches a variety courses mainly in the field of environmental geography, including physical and human geography, Geographical Information Systems, and the Dynamic Earth. Her research interests focus on assessing potential impacts of climate change, particularly on coastal and inland flooding.
