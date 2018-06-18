Dr. Kanu Priya Jain and Dr. Anand Hiremath

Op-Ed: Indian Shipbreakers Should Be On EU Recycling List

Published Jun 18, 2018 3:21 PM by Dr. Kanu Priya Jain and Dr. Anand Hiremath

In 2011, the European Union decided to develop a regulation specific to ship recycling because the European Commission found that...

Managing HSE at Alang Ship Recycling Yards

Published May 27, 2018 9:02 PM by Dr. Kanu Priya Jain and Dr. Anand Hiremath

Fundamentally, the ship recycling activity is environmentally conscious and supports sustainability as it reduces the need to mine...

Training in Alang's Ship Recycling Industry

Published May 2, 2018 6:56 PM by Dr. Kanu Priya Jain and Dr. Anand Hiremath

Earlier, the entire ship recycling industry in South Asia was characterized by below par health, safety and environmental (HSE) st...

