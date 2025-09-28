Dr. Ian Ralby

Dr. Ian Ralby is President of Auxilium Worldwide, a charitable nonprofit that contributes to global harmony with, among other things, dedicated expertise on ocean governance. Dr. Ralby is a recognized expert in maritime law and security with experience in over 100 countries around the world. He is a fellow at the Center for Maritime Strategy and has previously served in various maritime security-related capacities at different government agencies and international organizations.

A fishing vessel transfers cargo to a reefer ship on the high seas (USCG file image)

Fraudulent Flags in Illegal Fishing: State Risks and Obligations

Published Sep 28, 2025 7:20 PM by Dr. Ian Ralby

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; Open-source vessel tracking would indicate that there are at least six Bermuda-flagged fishing vessels operating in juri...

Op-Ed: China Enslaves People at Sea and We Don't Have a Way to Stop It

Published Nov 27, 2023 2:40 PM by Dr. Ian Ralby

Posted in: Government

As states and institutions come to terms with their historic roles in perpetrating slavery, new investigative reporting indicates...

