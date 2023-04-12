Dr. Ian M. Ralby
Dr. Ian Ralby is President of Auxilium Worldwide, a charitable nonprofit that contributes to global harmony with, among other things, dedicated expertise on ocean governance. Dr. Ralby is a recognized expert in maritime law and security with experience in over 100 countries around the world. He is a fellow at the Center for Maritime Strategy and has previously served in various maritime security-related capacities at different government agencies and international organizations.
