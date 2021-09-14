Are the UK's Maritime Migrant "Pushback" Plans Legal?

Dr. Hayley Roberts
Dr. Hayley Roberts is an international lawyer with a specialization in the law of the sea, and she is a senior lecturer at Bangor University in Wales. Her main research interests are in the areas of the protection of underwater cultural heritage, climate change and the law of the sea, and dispute resolution within the law of the sea.
