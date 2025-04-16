Dr. Giangiuseppe Pili is an Assistant Professor in the Intelligence Analysis Program at James Madison University. He was previously a Research Fellow at Open Source Intelligence and Analysis at the Royal United Services Institute and is now a RUSI Associate Fellow (Proliferation and Nuclear Policy). He is a Senior Non-Resident Associate Fellow at NATO Defence College. ???????Cosimo Meneguzzo is an expert in business and economic analysis, as well as economic development. He has extensive experience consulting for private manufacturing and service companies, in addition to supporting public entities in policy formulation and implementation. He has founded innovative ventures and collaborated with research institutions and universities. His main publications focus on new technologies and the circular economy.