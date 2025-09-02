Dr. Gary C. Kessler, Dr. Jeremy Daily and Karl Heimer

Dr. Gary C. Kessler is co-author of "Maritime Cybersecurity," 2/e and is a lecturer and advisory board member of the CyberBoat Challenge. Dr. Jeremy Daily is a professor at Colorado State University and program organizer of the CyberBoat Challenge. Karl Heimer is the founder and board chair of the CyberAuto, CyberBoat, and CyberTruck Challenges.

Ship with digital elements

The CyberBoat Challenge: Cybersecurity Education for the MTS

Published Sep 2, 2025 10:00 PM by Dr. Gary C. Kessler, Dr. Jeremy Daily and Karl Heimer

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; The information security industry has lamented the lack of available skilled and talented workers for the last three dec...

More News Stories