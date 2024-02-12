Dr. Chris Landsea

Dr. Chris Landsea is the branch chief of the Tropical Analysis and Forecast Branch (TAFB) at NOAA’s National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami. He is the co-recipient of two Department of Commerce medals for hurricane research and has published more than 60 peer-reviewed articles. He currently serves on the Editorial Board of the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society as its subject matter editor in tropical meteorology.

Presentation

Maersk Boxship Captain Delivers Weather Seminar While Under Way

Published Feb 12, 2024

Posted in: Government

On February 1, MITAGS instructor and professional mariner Captain Rich Madden delivered a live seminar for U.S. National Weather Service forecasters.

noaa

National Hurricane Center Expands its Offshore Zone Forecasts

Published Sep 21, 2022

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

The National Hurricane Center has recently expanded and provided more detail in its Offshore Zone forecast product, in order to provide better information for mariners.

NHC Hosts Annual Mariner Decision Makers Weather Workshop

Published Apr 11, 2020

Posted in: Shipping

From March 3-5, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) hosted a multi-day workshop for key decision makers from several major private sector marine interests.

