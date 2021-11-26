Dr. Arun Kasi

Dr. Arun Kasi is an advocate and solicitor in Malaysia. He is an arbitrator with the AIAC and THAC panels, and he is a member of LMAA. He accepts appointment as an arbitrator under LMAA terms. For more information, visit https://arunkasico.com.

Ransom Payments to Pirates: Who Must Pay in General Average?

Published Nov 26, 2021 6:30 PM by Dr. Arun Kasi

Every sea voyage is a maritime adventure. All parties interested in the adventure share certain risks. For instance, if a laden ve...

Weather Data vs. Deck Logs in Speed-Consumption Claims

Published Sep 29, 2021 9:57 PM by Dr. Arun Kasi

In time charterparties, shipowners will give a speed-consumption warranty. Typically, the warranty will be about the vessel&rsquo;...

Charterparty Risks: A Vessel Description "Without Guarantee"

Published Sep 16, 2021 5:02 PM by Dr. Arun Kasi

In time charterparties, shipowners will warrant the capabilities of the vessel, including its speed and fuel consumption. It is qu...

Who Pays for Bottom Fouling?

Published Sep 6, 2021 2:57 PM by Dr. Arun Kasi

Bottom fouling by marine growth is a subject of frequent disputes in time charters. Fouling increases friction and affects the per...

Op-Ed: Speed Claim vs Off-Hire Claim

Published Aug 13, 2021 5:40 PM by Dr. Arun Kasi

Every charterparty will have a speed-consumption warranty, called performance warranty. In tanker trade, the performance warranty...

NYPE Performance Claims: Proving Breach and Quantifying Loss

Published Jul 18, 2021 2:18 PM by Dr. Arun Kasi

The speed-consumption claims under NYPE 1946 form can be a tricky one. It is a warranty of the vessel&rsquo;s &lsquo;capability&rs...

