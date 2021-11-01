Dr. Ann Jarris
Dr. Ann Jarris is a maritime and remote medicine specialist based out of Seattle, WA. She has practiced as a physician for over 15 years in urban and remote settings. Her experience is in occupational, emergency, wilderness and virtual medicine. Dr. Jarris leads innovation and research efforts at Discovery Health MD as Co-Founder and CEO.
Nine Steps for Effective Action Against Sexual Assault at Sea
I read with dismay and familiarity the story of Midshipman X. As an emergency medicine physician, the failure of our society to ad...
