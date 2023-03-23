Dr. Adam James Fenton
Dr. Adam James Fenton is a Marie Sklodowska-Curie Research Fellow at Coventry University’s Centre for Trust, Peace and Social Relations (CTPSR). His current research project STRAITSECURITY: Hybrid threats to Maritime Security, is an assessment of cyber and cyber-physical vulnerabilities in the world's busiest shipping lanes.
Ukraine's Uncrewed Boats are Changing the Way Wars Are Fought
When Ukraine successfully deployed self-driving “drone” boats for a major attack on the Russian navy at...
