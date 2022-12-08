Dor Raviv
Dor Raviv is an accomplished skipper, AI algorithms engineer, and maritime navigation instructor. Led autonomous ship projects and managed multidisciplinary teams in top AI startups. Dor is currently responsible for leading Orca AI’s cutting-edge technology and products. Dor holds a B.Sc in Industrial Engineering and management, specializing in deep learning pipelines and data science.
It's Time Shipping Companies Leverage Technology to Save Whales
Scientists believe more than 80 whales are killed by ship collisions every year off the United States’ Pacific coast. Accord...
