Donald MacPherson is principal naval architect and Technical Director of HydroComp, Inc., a research consultancy specializing in applied hydrodynamic and propulsion system simulation. A graduate of Webb Institute, he is widely regarded as one of the industry’s foremost experts in practical simulation for hydrodynamic analysis and propeller design. Donald is a Fellow of SNAME, as well as member of its H-8 Propulsion Hydrodynamics and EC-14 Underwater Noise panels. He also participates on various URN-related technical committees as a subject-matter expert on propeller performance.