DNV

DNV is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.

Ro/Ro

Shipowners And Operators Urged to Address Evolving Safety Risks

Published Sep 8, 2025 3:31 PM by DNV

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; A clear uptick in casualties in 2024, driven by machinery damage/failure and an aging fleet, stands out in the latest an...

Installation of a novel carbon capture system behind the funnel of a tanker, Rotterdam, 2023 (EPS file image)

Can CO2 Capture and Nuclear Power Get Ships to Net Zero?

Published Oct 4, 2023 3:43 PM by DNV

Posted in: Environment

Uncertainties over the future supply and cost of carbon-neutral fuels are compelling reasons for shipowners, ports and other stake...

DNV on dual fuel retrofits

Dual-Fuel Retrofitting May be Key for Carbon Goals - But It's Not Easy

Published May 22, 2023 9:27 PM by DNV

Posted in: Shipping

In order for the shipping industry to achieve decarbonization that is sufficiently in line with the Paris Agreement&rsquo;s goal o...

hydrogen

Five Lessons to Learn on Hydrogen as a Ship Fuel

Published Jul 16, 2021 1:13 PM by DNV

Posted in: Environment

Green hydrogen could play a crucial role in the maritime industry&rsquo;s journey towards decarbonization. Produced through electr...

Time to Rethink the Challenge of Global Biofouling

Published Mar 2, 2020 4:15 PM by DNV

Posted in: Shipping

The rapid pace of technological innovation has had a growing impact on the shipping industry. But as owners and fleet managers fac...

More News Stories