Discovery Health

disco

[email protected]

Discovery Health has the most comprehensive suite of services to help protect the health and livelihoods of your mariners - while mitigating financial risk for your company. Our team of highly experienced physicians in maritime, emergency and travel medicine has a deep understanding of the medical, regulatory and legal issues affecting the commercial maritime industry. Have peace-of-mind as we help manage your most precious resource - your officers and crew.

Proactive Medical Support for the Maritime Industry

Published Oct 11, 2017 4:42 PM by Discovery Health

Posted in: Maritime

[Advertorial by Ray Jarris MD and Ann Jarris MD] Injuries at sea are often preventable and the maritime industry has made great...

More News Stories