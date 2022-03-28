Dennis Bryant is Principal of Bryant's Maritime Consulting and has many years’ experience in the field of maritime regulations. After graduating from the US Coast Guard Academy in 1968, he served 27 years active duty with the Coast Guard, retiring with the rank of Captain in 1995. For three years, he supervised the largest rulemaking project in Coast Guard history to that date: implementation of the Oil Pollution Act of 1990 (OPA 90). In 1995, Bryant joined the admiralty law firm of Haight Gardner Poor & Havens, specializing in the government regulation of ships.