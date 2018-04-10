Dennis King, Ph.D.
Dennis King is a visiting professor at the University of Maryland's Center for Environmental Sciences and the owner of King and Associates, an environmental economic research and consulting firm. He holds a Ph.D. in Marine Resource Economics from the University of Rhode Island and an M.A. Food and Natural Resource Economics from the University of Massachusetts. Dr. King has forty years of research and consulting experience focused on the economics of fisheries, aquaculture, seafood markets and shipping.
Ballast Water Treatment Rollout Should be Revised
[Guest Editorial] After over 20 years of research and negotiations, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the U.S....