Deborah Ford and Louis Magnan Jr.
Deborah Ford is a Vice President in J.S. Held’s Forensic Accounting – Insurance Services Practice. She measures economic damages for business litigation and insurance claims and primarily focuses on the measurement of damages. Louis Magnan Jr. is a Vice President in J.S. Held’s Forensic Accounting – Insurance Services Practice. He is a forensic accounting consultant providing investigative accounting and litigation support services for commercial damage claims.
Forensic Accounting in Marine Claims and Cargo Losses
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the logistical challenges, delays, and risks to the global marine supply chain have been well d...
More News Stories