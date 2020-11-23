Dana A. Goward

Mr. Dana A. Goward is the President of the Resilient Navigation and Timing Foundation, a 501(c)3 scientific and educational charity supporting policies and systems to protect GPS/GNSS users.

U.S. DOT, MARAD Convene Panel on GPS Jamming and Spoofing

&ldquo;How to Steal a Ship&rdquo; will be one of the presentations at a U.S. Department of Transportation workshop&nbsp;on the 3rd...

Patterns of GPS Spoofing at Chinese Ports

Aggressive GPS spoofing impacting shipping has been detected in over 20 Chinese coastal sites during 2019. These included the port...

Report: Russian GPS Spoofing Threatens Safety of Navigation

A new report by the non-profit analytic group C4ADS shows that Russian jamming and spoofing of GPS signals is far more extensive a...

