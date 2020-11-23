Dana A. Goward
U.S. DOT, MARAD Convene Panel on GPS Jamming and Spoofing
“How to Steal a Ship” will be one of the presentations at a U.S. Department of Transportation workshop on the 3rd...
Patterns of GPS Spoofing at Chinese Ports
Aggressive GPS spoofing impacting shipping has been detected in over 20 Chinese coastal sites during 2019. These included the port...
Report: Russian GPS Spoofing Threatens Safety of Navigation
A new report by the non-profit analytic group C4ADS shows that Russian jamming and spoofing of GPS signals is far more extensive a...
