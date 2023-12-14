Creighton Maritime Services
Creighton Maritime Services is a maritime informational technologies services company. We are committed to providing cutting-edge solutions and services to the maritime industry. We specialize in a variety of services that are needed among maritime trade vessels. Our work has included the installation of multiple networks aboard many ships in the Maersk Line Limited fleet along with the successful installation of a cutting-edge Intrusion Detection System.
Waves of Connectivity: Why You Should Install Starlink WiFi on Your Ship
Previously relying solely on radio communication and satellite technology, ships are turning to Internet and cloud-based resources...
More News Stories