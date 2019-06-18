Consortium for International Maritime Heritage (CIMH)
The Consortium is dedicated to developing and supporting maritime heritage programming that can serve as focal points for a wide array of constituent groups to share culture values and experiences that shed light on how we are interconnected by the world’s oceans. Rediscovering the past through our shared maritime heritage allows us to collectively better navigate a sustainable future.
Congress on Maritime Heritage Calls for Respect for the Oceans
In March, a three-day meeting of maritime industry leaders, government officials, scientists and scholars was held in Singapore to...
