Charlie Papavizas

Chair of Winston & Strawn's top-ranked maritime and admiralty practice, Charlie Papavisas is nationally recognized in major legal directories. Chambers USA ranks him as the only “Star Individual” in the category of “Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Regulatory,” who is “the Dean of the maritime bar” and “the godfather of maritime law.” He is widely known for his experience with Jones Act laws and the U.S. offshore wind industry.

What's New in the Revised SHIPS for America Act

Published May 4, 2025 1:41 PM by Charlie Papavizas

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; On April 30, Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), together with several original co-sponsors, reintroduced the SHIPS for America A...

Senate Advances Coast Guard Bill Without Jones Act Provisions

Published Aug 9, 2019 2:01 PM by Charlie Papavizas

Posted in: Maritime

On July 31, 2019, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science &amp; Transportation&nbsp;reportedfavorably the Coast Guard Authorizat...

Congress Considers Jones Act Changes Affecting Oil and Gas, Renewables

Published Jun 29, 2019 11:58 PM by Charlie Papavizas

Posted in: Government

On June 26, 2019, the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure reported favorably the Coast Guard Authorization A...

Big Win for U.S. Maritime Security Program

Published Oct 12, 2015 2:07 PM by Charlie Papavizas

Posted in: Maritime Law

On October 9, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to accelerate increased funding for the U.S. Maritime Security Program (MSP)...

Coast Guard Makes Ballast Water Compliance Easier

Published Sep 18, 2015 1:26 PM by Charlie Papavizas

Posted in: Maritime Law

On September 10, 2015, the U.S. Coast Guard issued&nbsp;new ballast water compliance guidance&nbsp;that simplifies and clarifies t...

U.S. Crude Oil Exports Get a Boost

Published Sep 3, 2015 2:24 PM by Charlie Papavizas

Posted in: Maritime Law

Although there have been numerous recent studies on the potential economic impact of U.S. crude oil exports, it was not until rece...

New Rules Proposed for Maritime Security Program

Published Aug 6, 2015 5:48 PM by Charlie Papavizas

Posted in: Maritime Law

On August 5, 2015, the U.S. Maritime Administration proposed new rules for the U.S. Maritime Security Program (MSP). MSP secures t...

Jones Act Challenge Fails

Published Aug 3, 2015 5:19 PM by Charlie Papavizas

Posted in: Maritime Law

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit turned away a challenge to the Jones Act on July 30, 2015. The case, brought in Ha...

Report Seeks Puerto Rico Jones Act Changes

Published Jun 30, 2015 5:52 PM by Charlie Papavizas

Posted in: Maritime Law

In connection with the financing crisis in Puerto Rico, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico commissioned a report on changes that can...

U.S. Deepwater Port Guidance Issued

Published May 11, 2015 12:59 PM by Charlie Papavizas

Posted in: Maritime Law

On May 7, 2015, the U.S. Maritime Administration issued its&nbsp;final policy&nbsp;on the processing of applications for offshore...

