Charlie Papavizas
Chair of Winston & Strawn's top-ranked maritime and admiralty practice, Charlie Papavisas is nationally recognized in major legal directories. Chambers USA ranks him as the only “Star Individual” in the category of “Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Regulatory,” who is “the Dean of the maritime bar” and “the godfather of maritime law.” He is widely known for his experience with Jones Act laws and the U.S. offshore wind industry.
What's New in the Revised SHIPS for America Act
On April 30, Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), together with several original co-sponsors, reintroduced the SHIPS for America A...
Senate Advances Coast Guard Bill Without Jones Act Provisions
On July 31, 2019, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science & Transportation reportedfavorably the Coast Guard Authorizat...
Congress Considers Jones Act Changes Affecting Oil and Gas, Renewables
On June 26, 2019, the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure reported favorably the Coast Guard Authorization A...
Big Win for U.S. Maritime Security Program
On October 9, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to accelerate increased funding for the U.S. Maritime Security Program (MSP)...
Coast Guard Makes Ballast Water Compliance Easier
On September 10, 2015, the U.S. Coast Guard issued new ballast water compliance guidance that simplifies and clarifies t...
U.S. Crude Oil Exports Get a Boost
Although there have been numerous recent studies on the potential economic impact of U.S. crude oil exports, it was not until rece...
New Rules Proposed for Maritime Security Program
On August 5, 2015, the U.S. Maritime Administration proposed new rules for the U.S. Maritime Security Program (MSP). MSP secures t...
Jones Act Challenge Fails
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit turned away a challenge to the Jones Act on July 30, 2015. The case, brought in Ha...
Report Seeks Puerto Rico Jones Act Changes
In connection with the financing crisis in Puerto Rico, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico commissioned a report on changes that can...
U.S. Deepwater Port Guidance Issued
On May 7, 2015, the U.S. Maritime Administration issued its final policy on the processing of applications for offshore...