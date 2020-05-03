Charles Digges

Russia Inks Contract to Build World's Biggest Nuclear Icebreaker

Published May 3, 2020 10:47 PM by Charles Digges

Posted in: Shipbuilding

Murmansk&rsquo;s nuclear icebreaker port Atomflot has inked a deal with a Vladivostok shipyard to construct the Leader, a vessel o...

Russia Publishes Baby-Steps Plan Toward a Low Carbon Future

Published Mar 28, 2020 11:55 PM by Charles Digges

Posted in: Government

After years of international pressure and increasing internal anxieties, fossil fuel-rich Russia for the first time set out a long...

European Bank Could Help Russia Lift Sunken Nuclear Submarines

Published Mar 22, 2020 5:22 PM by Charles Digges

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has signaled its readiness to help Russia raise Soviet-era radioactive debris...

Fukushima Cleanup Struggle Focuses on Contaminated Water

Published Mar 17, 2020 7:42 PM by Charles Digges

Posted in: Environment

Nine years after the Fukushima disaster shook the world, one of the biggest impediments to cleaning up the site in Northeastern Ja...

Russia Pushes Major Tax Breaks for Drilling Arctic Oil and Gas

Published Mar 10, 2020 9:12 PM by Charles Digges

Posted in: Offshore

Russia says it will slash taxes for oil and gas companies willing to do business in the Arctic as part of a massive polar developm...

Putin Unveils More Plans to Boost Northern Sea Route

Published Mar 7, 2020 6:20 PM by Charles Digges

Posted in: Shipping

Cargo shipments passing through the Northern Sea Route, Russia&rsquo;s remote Arctic sea artery, topped 30 million tons during the...

Russian Icebreaker Delivery Delayed by Electrical Failure

Published Feb 18, 2020 5:00 PM by Charles Digges

Posted in: Shipbuilding

A motor breakdown during sea trials aboard the Arktika, one of the world&rsquo;s biggest nuclear icebreakers, has thrown the vesse...

Russian Government Bankrolls Leader Icebreaker Project

Published Jan 27, 2020 6:12 PM by Charles Digges

Posted in: Shipbuilding

The Russian government has allocated $2 billion to build a goliath high-tech nuclear icebreaker it claims will keep the Arctic ice...

Russia Releases Official Plans for the Northern Sea Route

Published Jan 11, 2020 7:38 PM by Charles Digges

Posted in: Shipping

The Russian government has published a massive new plan outlining its intentions for the Northern Sea Route, the icy shipping arte...

Russia’s Floating Nuclear Plant Plugged in at Pevek

Published Dec 21, 2019 7:36 PM by Charles Digges

Posted in: Ports

Russia&rsquo;s controversial floating nuclear power station has begun supplying electricity to a remote port in Siberia, despite w...

