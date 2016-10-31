Captain George Quick

quick

[email protected]

Capt. George Quick is Vice President of the Pilot Membership Group at the International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots (MM&P). He serves on the delegation of the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) to the IMO Maritime Safety Committee, the IMO Legal Committee and the IMO Facilitation Committee.

Would Autonomous Ships Be Good for Society?

Published Oct 31, 2016 9:16 PM by Captain George Quick

Posted in: Maritime

There has been a good deal of discussion recently suggesting that&nbsp;unmanned, autonomous ships represent&nbsp;the future of the...

More News Stories