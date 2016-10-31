Captain George Quick
Capt. George Quick is Vice President of the Pilot Membership Group at the International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots (MM&P). He serves on the delegation of the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) to the IMO Maritime Safety Committee, the IMO Legal Committee and the IMO Facilitation Committee.
Would Autonomous Ships Be Good for Society?
There has been a good deal of discussion recently suggesting that unmanned, autonomous ships represent the future of the...
