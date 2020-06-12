Alaska's Unforgiving Weather: The Near Sinking of the Cutter Jarvis

Capt. Steven J. Craig (USCGR, ret'd) is a retired Coast Guard Reserve captain with over 38 years of active and reserve service. This post is an excerpt from his new book, “All Present and Accounted For,” the true story of the grounding and near sinking of the Coast Guard Cutter Jarvis off the coast of Alaska in November of 1972. For more information, visit www.stevenjcraigbooks.com.