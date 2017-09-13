Collisions Show That "Navy Way" is the Wrong Course

[email protected]

Captain Paul Lobo holds a U.S. Masters License and Unlimited First Class Pilotage for San Francisco and Humboldt Bay, CA. He was appointed a San Francisco Bar Pilot in February, 1977, the youngest pilot appointed since 1850. He retired in 2008 after 31 years of service. His first book, "Crossing the Bar: The Adventures of a San Francisco Bay Bar Pilot," published by Skyhorse Press, was voted one of the top five nautical non-fiction books for 2016.