Capt. Jim Tobin
Op-Ed: National Maritime Day Reflections in the Era of COVID-19
With states reopening and medical professionals cautiously optimistic about our ability to maintain a flattened COVID-19 curve it...
USMMA Midshipman Awarded U.S. Merchant Marine Medal
National Maritime Day is a day to recognize and honor those in the maritime industry, from the brave and courageous merchant marin...
National Maritime?Day: Remembering our Past, Focusing on our Future
On May 22, six days before Memorial Day, many Americans will quietly observe National Maritime Day,...
More News Stories