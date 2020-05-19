Brad Reinhart
Brad Reinhart is a meteorologist with the Tropical Analysis and Forecast Branch (TAFB) of NOAA’s National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida. He currently serves as the TAFB focal point for core marine partners, including the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG). He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology from Texas A&M University and a Master of Science degree in Meteorology from Florida State University.
NOAA's Support for the Bourbon Rhode Search and Rescue Effort
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) provided critical assistance during the international search and rescue...
