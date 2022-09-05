Bobby Morse
Bobby Morse has been a Product Manager at Veson Nautical since February 2020. Before Veson, he worked for SS&C Eze, where he spent 9 years as the Senior Product Manager of an order management trading system for hedge funds and asset managers. Bobby is well acquainted with mission critical software platforms in complex and regulated industries and is a CFA charterholder.
10 Practical Ways to Prioritize Decarbonization in Maritime Operations
Emissions have become a key factor in decision making for organizations that deal with marine freight. There are numerous opportun...
