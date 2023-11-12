Ben Kolosz
Ben Kolosz is a Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in renewable energy and carbon removal at the Energy and Environment Institute, University of Hull (UK). He holds a PhD in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Leeds and has held prestigious research appointments in the United Kingdom and the United States. He is a former member of the Kleinman Center for Energy Policy, University of Pennsylvania (U.S.).
Abandoned Oil Rigs Could Scrape Carbon From the Sky and Store It
