BASS Software
Boosting Efficiency: How Mobile Apps Improve Ship-Shore Work Processes
[By Johannes Hapke, Business Analyst Manager at BASS Software Ltd.] In the complex world of maritime operations, the...
Unlocking Value While Ensuring Security Using SaaS
As ships sail the vast oceans, a new wave of innovation has emerged, spearheaded by Software as a Service (SaaS). However, statist...
CII is an Opportunity for Shipping to Gain a Competitive Advantage
From January 1, 2023, the IMO’s new Carbon Intensity Calculator (CII) Regulation requires all ships over 5,000 gross to...
New App Promises to Digitalize Ship Inspection Paperwork
Norwegian maritime software company BASS has released a new mobile inspection app, which lets vessel and shore-based personnel go...